One Of Barbie's Most Powerful Quotes Was Improvised By America Ferrera

Based on the box office haul of writer-director Greta Gerwig's "Barbie," you've likely seen the film's show-stopping speech delivered by America Ferrera's Gloria. When Gloria realizes Barbie (Margot Robbie) has been hit by an existential crisis, Gloria recognizes that even a doll depicting female perfection can feel inadequate. So, she delivers a soliloquy about just how hard it is to be a woman in real life. "It is literally impossible to be a woman," Gloria begins. "You are so beautiful, and so smart, and it kills me that you don't think you're good enough. Like, we have to always be extraordinary, but somehow we're always doing it wrong." After she points out every single staggering, stunning contradiction required to be a woman, Barbie snaps out of her ennui.

Co-writer Noah Baumbach and Gerwig discussed this movie's pivotal scene with host Judd Apatow during a Writers Guild of America West Q&A (per Variety). When framing this scene, Gerwig said the pair had to ask: "What would be the thing that would make these Barbies snap out of it?" Gerwig revealed that the process was collaborative and Ferrera came up with a vital line. "I felt very much like it wasn't just something that we came up with and then delivered to America," she said. "It was something that we talked about a lot and worked on a lot and she brought her experiences and embroidered it with things that were specific to her. The line 'always be grateful' came from her."