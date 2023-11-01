Rosamund Pike Did Something Beyond Nasty For Her Gone Girl Role

Generally speaking, when you sit down to watch a David Fincher film, you can expect to be shocked by at least one instance of brutal violence or gruesome bloodshed. From "Se7en" to "Zodiac," these kinds of scenes have become a staple of the director's filmography, and "Gone Girl" is, of course, no exception.

While the movie mostly unfolds as a crime thriller mystery, there is one particularly notable bit of nastiness in "Gone Girl." Anybody who has seen the film likely remembers the moment that Amy (Rosamund Pike) slits Desi's (Neil Patrick Harris) throat in the middle of intercourse and is sprayed profusely with his blood.

Well, just in case that image isn't seared enough into your brain, Pike herself shared some behind-the-scenes details of her performance during a Q&A at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival (via Collider) concerning how she prepared for the infamous "Gone Girl" scene. "I actually went to a butcher and asked them if they wouldn't mind me just using a box cutter on a pig carcass, just to understand what it would be like," she revealed.

Though it's not out of the ordinary for performers to consult with experts on how something might look or feel in real life, this one takes trying to be accurate to a whole new level.