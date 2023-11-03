David Fincher's Failed Marvel Movie Pitch 'Eviscerated' Spider-Man In One Key Way

A colorful comic book movie seems worlds away from the gritty visions conjured up by famed director David Fincher. Nevertheless, the "Se7en" and "Fight Club" helmsman was initially among the names tapped to take on the Spider-Man film that had been in development throughout the 1990s. But even if Fincher was an admitted fan of the iconic Marvel character, there were still elements he contended with that ultimately cost him the job.

While speaking with The Guardian about his upcoming film "The Killer," itself based on a French comic book series by Alexis Nolent, Fincher shared his experience of pitching his Spider-Man concept in 1999. Having been an avid comic reader during his childhood, the director had shown interest in the project but was not fond of how Peter Parker received his powers. However, his attempts to remove the radioactive spider bite from the story were poorly received. "They weren't f**king interested," Fincher said. "And I get it. They were like: 'Why would you want to eviscerate the origin story?' And I was like: 'Cos it's dumb?' That origin story means a lot of things to a lot of people, but I looked at it, and I was like: 'A red and blue spider?' There's a lot of things I can do in my life, and that's just not one of them."

Some reports state that Fincher would have tackled the infamous "The Night Gwen Stacy Died" story arc had he had his way. While he ultimately exited the project for his differing viewpoints on these classic elements, another filmmaker's drastic change would stay intact.