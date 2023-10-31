Invincible Season 2 Has Rotten Tomatoes Critics Agreeing On One Thing

"Invincible" Season 2 is coming out of the gate with quite a flashy entrance. As of the time of this article's publishing, the show's sophomore outing is sporting a full 100% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Not only is that number the best possible score on the site's Tomatometer rating system, but it also signifies a major accomplishment for the series. Every single aggregated review thus far has given it a positive score, with no mixed or negative opinions to speak of.

Those who appreciated "Invincible" Season 1's winning balance of grimdark action and emotionally resonant storytelling are in luck, as various critics have emphasized that Season 2 builds off of the original installment in meaningful ways. "Rather than trying to surprise you with huge, unexpected twists, this season really tries to let you sit with the weight of things before piling more on and highlighting how much heavier things have gotten," Charles Pulliam-Moore of The Verge noted.

Some critics have even gone so far as to say that Season 2 of "Invincible" outdoes the original and brings the series to even greater heights. As Tessa Smith of Mama's Geeky wrote, "Season 2 proves that it was worth the wait within the first few minutes, as viewers will be left with their jaws on the floor. It's bigger, bolder, and bloodier than ever!" Meanwhile, Daniel Baptista of The Movie Podcast described it as not only "one of the best comic adaptations put to screen," but also "the must-watch animated series of the year."

While fans will ultimately have to judge the season for themselves, if the reviews are any indication, it looks like "Invincible" Season 2 may be the home run all fans were hoping for.