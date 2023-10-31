FNAF's Pixel Art Opening Credits Explained

Contains spoilers for "Five Nights at Freddy's"

Blumhouse Productions changed a few things from the games when adapting "Five Nights at Freddy's" into a feature-length film. More accurately, Scott Cawthon — the creative mind behind the video game franchise — changed a few things because he held a position of power over Blumhouse's project not dissimilar to J.K. Rowling's position of power over Warner Bros.' adaptation of the Harry Potter series. The coolest result from Cawthon's inclusion is that the movie packs in as much visual detail with as many references to the source material as possible. And that's probably why the opening credit sequence is a pixel art fever dream.

The original games aren't stylistically pixelated, but the minigames are. For gamers, the term "minigame" generally refers to a game within the game that deviates from the core mechanics of the main title. Consider how players can enjoy a retro level of "Crash Bandicoot" in "Uncharted 4: A Thief's End." In "FNAF," the minigames are always pixelated (usually 16-bit) and replace the core mechanics of horror-themed resource management with simple platforming puzzles. Oh, and they're also almost exclusively how Cawthon reveals important exposition. Whether the minigame requires the player to gather balloons or to explore the pizzeria, every single one of them explains something dark and tragic and murder-y about the history of Freddy Fazzbear's Pizza.

But what makes the film's pixelated opening credits memorable for the gamers isn't that they're a graphically charged homage to Cawthon's minigames. It's that only the dedicated gamers will have ever even played the minigames because they are notoriously difficult to unlock.