Invincible Season 2 Episode 1: What Do The Symbols Mean On Olga's Card?

To say that "Invincible" Season 1 went out with a pretty big bang might be a bit of an understatement. Not only did Omni-Man (JK Simmons) reveal that he's an alien sent to ready Earth to be conquered, but he also nearly beat Mark (Steven Yeun) to death and killed countless civilians during his rampage. Still, there's one character who had to deal with the ultimate betrayal from Nolan, and that was his wife, Debbie Grayson (Sandra Oh). After over two decades together, Debbie found out their entire relationship is built on lies and that her "Invincible" husband sees her as little more than a pet.

When Season 2 of "Invincible" opens up, Debbie is still unsurprisingly feeling a lot of shock and grief, but Olga (Grey DeLisle), who lost her own husband, Red Rush (Michael Cudlitz), throws her a life raft in terms of a support group for superhero spouses. The invitation comes with a mysterious card that has three dash-like symbols on it, but some fans might be wondering what exactly they mean.

Well, in the grand tradition of Morse code, the card actually has a very simple message: SOS. This acronym is indicated by a tapping rhythm of 3-3-3 and is commonly known to denote a dire situation or a request for help. However, as Debbie finds out herself, help may be a little harder for her to come by than some of the other grieving partners to Earth's mightiest warriors.