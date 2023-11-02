Whatever Happened To Vade Nutrition After Shark Tank?

Vade Nutrition started with an objective to shake up the way protein-based drinks are made forever. Their flagship product is a protein pod wrapped in an edible plastic-like membrane. After placing the pod into your water, milk, or smoothie and shaking it up, it dissolves and transforms your beverage into a perfectly portioned protein drink. Vade Nutrition eliminates the need for scooping and measuring out protein powder from bulky containers that can leave behind a mess.

The company was started by husband-and-wife duo Joe and Megan Johnson. Joe had been a longtime athlete, acting as the captain of the wrestling team during his tenure at Michigan State University. He often had tubs of protein inside of his car, which left a powdery mess anytime he would attempt to scoop some out. With Megan in the hospital for the birth of their first son, the two brought up the recurring dilemma, which sparked the idea for what would become Vade Nutrition.

Joe quit his full-time job immediately after and took to making Vade his newfound passion. Things started picking up for the company bit by bit and the team decided to make the jump to appear on "Shark Tank." After initially being rejected from the show, they took another shot and eventually found themselves on Season 10 of the long-running ABC reality series.