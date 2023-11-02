Whatever Happened To Vade Nutrition After Shark Tank?
Vade Nutrition started with an objective to shake up the way protein-based drinks are made forever. Their flagship product is a protein pod wrapped in an edible plastic-like membrane. After placing the pod into your water, milk, or smoothie and shaking it up, it dissolves and transforms your beverage into a perfectly portioned protein drink. Vade Nutrition eliminates the need for scooping and measuring out protein powder from bulky containers that can leave behind a mess.
The company was started by husband-and-wife duo Joe and Megan Johnson. Joe had been a longtime athlete, acting as the captain of the wrestling team during his tenure at Michigan State University. He often had tubs of protein inside of his car, which left a powdery mess anytime he would attempt to scoop some out. With Megan in the hospital for the birth of their first son, the two brought up the recurring dilemma, which sparked the idea for what would become Vade Nutrition.
Joe quit his full-time job immediately after and took to making Vade his newfound passion. Things started picking up for the company bit by bit and the team decided to make the jump to appear on "Shark Tank." After initially being rejected from the show, they took another shot and eventually found themselves on Season 10 of the long-running ABC reality series.
What happened to Vade Nutrition on Shark Tank?
In their "Shark Tank" episode, Vade Nutrition founders Joe and Megan Johnson are seeking a $250,000 investment for 10% of their business. Following an energetic presentation, they share samples of their chocolate and vanilla-flavored powders with the sharks. Most of them like it except for Barbara Corcoran who questions, "Do they all taste this bad?" The founders state that most who are accustomed to drinking protein beverages find theirs to be amongst the best and even Lori Greiner, who admits to not having protein drinks often, is fond of it.
The sharks want to know what makes their product stand out from the crowd. The entrepreneurs inform them that Vade has a patent pending as the only consumable powder encased in a consumable container that can be had together once they are dissolved in a liquid. Since starting in mid-2017, the company has made $80,000 in sales, with $30,000 of that revenue coming from the previous month. They primarily sell direct-to-consumer through Amazon and other online retailers. This is the space they intend to stay in and aim to amplify their social media and online reach to acquire new customers and expand the brand.
Mark Cuban is interested, feeling he can help steer the team clear of their past mistakes with manufacturers and finances. He proposes $350,000 for 20% equity. Baseball star and guest Shark Alex Rodriguez wants to team up with Cuban and offers $700,000 for 40%, believing they can collaborate with their other company Ice Shakers. After a bit of negotiating, the Johnson couple takes the deal.
Vade Nutrition after Shark Tank
As with many businesses that appear on the show, Vade Nutrition experienced the "Shark Tank" effect shortly after their episode aired on November 18, 2018. On the weekend of its broadcast, the business brought in over $50,000 and got many new eyes on its website.
Following this, Vade Nutrition made some new partnerships that would strengthen its reach as a brand. This included getting their product on bodybuilding.com, which was a major goal for founders Joe and Megan Johnson. "That is absolutely huge for us," Joe said regarding the collaboration in an interview with Lansing State Journal. "Then we started this company, I remember a few years ago talking with my wife, Megan, and we were working on our first prototype of the product. We said to each other, 'One day, one day we're going to get on bodybuilding.com.'"
The Johnsons also made their way into retail stores such as GNC but experienced some issues at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as some of their planned specialty retail launches were halted as stores closed their doors. Thankfully, the team managed to endure by investing heavily in their Auto-Ship subscription service, which helped sales grow substantially.
Is Vade Nutrition still in business?
Vade Nutrition is continuing to do well for itself as a company. The brand is widely available at online and store retailers such as Walmart, iHerb, Faire, and Amazon, as well as its own official website. Its product line has grown significantly since appearing on "Shark Tank." Buyers can find an array of protein pack flavors including chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, and even cappuccino protein pack varieties. On top of this, the company has also expanded to creating plant-based meal replacement packs, collagen and MCT oil, and pre-workout tablets.
Reviews for Vade Nutrition's products are generally high. Its website reports a 4.9 out of 5-star average based on over 9,000 reviews. It has similar marks on Amazon, with its flagship item sporting a 4.5 out of 5-star average with nearly 1,800 reviews. Outside of minor complaints that some of its varieties can be too sweet, most find Vade's products to be a successful blend of nutrition and taste.
Over the years, Vade Nutrition has received even more noteworthy accolades. In 2022, the company was placed on Inc. Magazine's 500 Fastest Growing Companies, being placed at 392 for the United States and even claiming the top spot for Michigan-based consumer products. The impressive feat was followed up by a place on Inc. Magazine's 2023 500 list alongside its 5000 List, where it is placed as the country's 473rd fastest-growing business. Co-founder Joe Johnson found himself on Forbes' 30 under 30 list in the Food and Drink category. The company is currently estimated to have sales of $5 million a year with a net worth of $32 million.
What's next for Vade Nutrition?
Vade Nutrition has gone on to become a noteworthy company and is shaping up to become one of the most successful "Shark Tank" businesses. Founders Joe and Megan Johnson answered a call from the fitness community and delivered a simple yet effective solution. As a result, they've made millions in sales, grown their product line exponentially, and have earned some notable accolades in the process. With such a wide range of achievements, it seems there are few other places for Vade Nutrition to go. However, like all fast-growing companies, the Vade team will not stay satisfied where they are for long.
Speaking with Starter Story in 2021, Joe shared his desire to transform Vade Nutrition into the top nutrition company within the next five years. In the same year, it was announced that two different investment firms, Red Cedar and Michigan Rise, would be providing Vade with additional funding. It's likely that these extra resources will go toward Vade's intent of expanding its product line even further. In a 2019 Starter Story interview, Joe stated, "Our Vade short term goal is growing our team to a well-rounded team and expanding our product line. While our long term goal is to build a company that brings convenience and portability to people at all stages of life no matter what their nutritional needs are from baby formula to medicine for the elderly."
If any group is destined to make this dream become a reality, Vade Nutrition is certainly one of the safest to make a bet on.