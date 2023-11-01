The Star Trek: Picard Ending Patrick Stewart Really Wanted Never Happened

With "Star Trek: Picard" Season 3, the story of Admiral Jean-Luc Picard finally came to an end, finishing the saga that first began with "Star Trek: The Next Generation" in 1987. Patrick Stewart returned to the screen for one final bow as the beloved character, and the last moments of the season wound down with one final card game between Picard and the original crew members of the USS Enterprise, coming full circle with "The Next Generation." But while that ending was well received by many fans, it wasn't the one Stewart himself had hoped for.

In an article written for Time Magazine, Stewart laid out the ending he'd pitched to the writer of the series finale, showrunner Terry Matalas. The actor's vision for the character was one in which the Starfleet hero retired and stared off toward a sunset with true love by his side. "'What I'd like to see at the end of the show,' I told them, 'is a content Jean-Luc. Not anxious, not in a frenzy, not depressed. And I think this means that there is a wife in the picture.'"

The specifics of the scene would have involved Picard sitting beside his dog as dusk falls over his French vineyard, their backs turned to the camera. Offscreen, a woman's voice would have called him to supper. "Is it Beverly Crusher's voice? Laris's? Someone we don't know? It isn't made clear," Stewart wrote. "But Sunny [Ozell, Stewart's spouse] was set to record the lines."