Star Trek: Picard Almost Ended In A Far More Mysterious Way

Contains spoilers for the series finale of "Star Trek: Picard"

The ending of "Star Trek: Picard" concluded the long-awaited reunion of the USS Enterprise fans had been waiting for years to see. As the crew, led again by Jean-Luc Picard (Sir Patrick Stewart), battled with the Borg drones and the Borg Queen (Alice Krige), all hope may have been lost until the crew defeated both the hostile species well as the Changeling infiltrators. But according to the show's leading star, the finale nearly ended in a far more mysterious fashion.

In an interview with Variety, Patrick Stewart was asked by the publication why the captain's relationship with Dr. Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden) was not followed up in the new series or "Star Trek: The Next Generation" movies. He replied that showrunners wished to keep Picard's romantic life ambiguous. However, he added, "We'd had one idea for ending "Picard," which I think now would have been a mistake. But it would have ended the show with a huge question mark."

Picard and Crusher's relationship has always been complex. Still, the actor did not specify if their former entanglements were ever part of his suggested closing scene for "Star Trek: Picard." Here is what he had to say about the discarded plot development.

