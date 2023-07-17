Can You Watch The Bear On Amazon Prime Or Netflix? Here's Where It's Streaming
"The Bear" is one of the most popular and talked-about shows currently running on the small screen, featuring compelling performances from Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edibiri as chefs Carmy Berazzo and Sydney Adamu, respectively. Carmy inherits his family's Italian beef sandwich restaurant in Season 1 after the death of his brother, Michael (Jon Bernthal), and in Season 2, he partners with Sydney to open a newer, more upscale restaurant, which he calls "The Bear."
The series is the brainchild of Chicago native Chris Storer and was inspired by his boyhood experience hanging out at the legendary River North spot Mr. Beef. "The Bear" is produced by FX, but both seasons were distributed exclusively on Hulu, with the first season dropping in June 2022 and the second season appearing in June 2023. And as of right now, Hulu is the only platform where you can stream the series.
There has been no confirmation of a third season as of this writing, but given the critical acclaim and popularity surrounding "The Bear," the only looming obstacle to a third season being picked up is the ongoing writer's strike.
FX and Hulu have been slowly bringing their brands together since 2020
The distribution of FX original programming onto the Hulu streaming service began in 2020 with a group of shows that included "Devs" and "Mrs. America." Since then, the integration between the two brands has gathered momentum and has grown to include "The Bear" and "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," two of FX's biggest hits. The momentum from the partnership between FX and Hulu and the tendency for Disney (Hulu's parent company) to keep a tight grasp on its intellectual properties could spell bad news for any rival streaming services hoping for the chance to show episodes of "The Bear" anytime in the future.
While Netflix has managed to secure streaming rights to hit shows like "Breaking Bad" and "The Office," the latter was pulled from Netflix when NBC launched Peacock, the network's own streaming service, in 2020. Fortunately for fans of "The Bear" and other FX and Hulu content, Disney's massive assets and sizable catalog probably mean the streaming service will be here for decades to come.