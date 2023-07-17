Can You Watch The Bear On Amazon Prime Or Netflix? Here's Where It's Streaming

"The Bear" is one of the most popular and talked-about shows currently running on the small screen, featuring compelling performances from Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edibiri as chefs Carmy Berazzo and Sydney Adamu, respectively. Carmy inherits his family's Italian beef sandwich restaurant in Season 1 after the death of his brother, Michael (Jon Bernthal), and in Season 2, he partners with Sydney to open a newer, more upscale restaurant, which he calls "The Bear."

The series is the brainchild of Chicago native Chris Storer and was inspired by his boyhood experience hanging out at the legendary River North spot Mr. Beef. "The Bear" is produced by FX, but both seasons were distributed exclusively on Hulu, with the first season dropping in June 2022 and the second season appearing in June 2023. And as of right now, Hulu is the only platform where you can stream the series.

There has been no confirmation of a third season as of this writing, but given the critical acclaim and popularity surrounding "The Bear," the only looming obstacle to a third season being picked up is the ongoing writer's strike.