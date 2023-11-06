Whatever Happened To Nina Dobrev After The Vampire Diaries?

If you recognize the name Nina Dobrev, it's likely from her role as Elena in the popular CW series "The Vampire Diaries." Based on the books of the same name, the show follows Elena as she struggles with grief after the sudden death of her parents and learns that the two new brothers in town, Stefan (Paul Wesley) and Damon (Ian Somerhalder), are vampires.

The teen drama is the most significant project of Dobrev's career, catapulting her to popularity over the course of her time on the series. Though she decided to leave the show before it came to its conclusion, her character (and various doppelgangers) was always central to the plot, whether it was about her coming to terms with the existence of vampires and other paranormal beings or being turned into a bloodsucker herself and navigating her new life.

After "The Vampire Diaries," Dobrev continued on in her career, though many may not realize that she is still acting today. From competition series to comedies, as well as venturing into other avenues, the actress has maintained a presence in the industry. Grab your daylight ring as we take you through her career highlights after she closed the book on "The Vampire Diaries."