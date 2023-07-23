Vampire Diaries: Would Nina Dobrev Don Fangs Again For A Reboot?

Though it's held in slightly lower regard than genre staples like "Nosferatu," or "Interview With the Vampire," The CW hit "The Vampire Diaries" still holds a special place in the sexy, blood-spattered annals of vampire fiction for many. The series boasts a particularly dedicated fanbase too, with some die-hards holding the eight-season saga of the blood-feasting Salvatore brothers and their fiery sister Elena in the highest regard.

Those brothers were, of course, portrayed by Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley for the duration of the series' run. While "The Vampire Diaries" ended in 2017, the actors are regularly asked about returning for a potential reboot. For his part, Wesley was more than candid in his thoughts on reprising the role of Stefan Salvatore, telling Entertainment Weekly, "I don't really miss anything about playing him." The actor was quick to add, "And I don't mean that in a [negative way]. Eight years is a long time, and I'm so glad to put that to rest."

Seems Wesley's longtime co-star Nina Dobrev — who portrayed Elena in 136 episodes — may share his mindset. The actor admitted as much during a recent interview with "The Jess Cagle Show," telling its hosts, "Oh my goodness. I think it's way too early to be talking about a reboot, because it didn't even end that long ago." While that's not exactly a hard "no" on returning to play Elena, it's clear Dobrev is far from ready to consider it.