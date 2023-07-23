Vampire Diaries: Would Nina Dobrev Don Fangs Again For A Reboot?
Though it's held in slightly lower regard than genre staples like "Nosferatu," or "Interview With the Vampire," The CW hit "The Vampire Diaries" still holds a special place in the sexy, blood-spattered annals of vampire fiction for many. The series boasts a particularly dedicated fanbase too, with some die-hards holding the eight-season saga of the blood-feasting Salvatore brothers and their fiery sister Elena in the highest regard.
Those brothers were, of course, portrayed by Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley for the duration of the series' run. While "The Vampire Diaries" ended in 2017, the actors are regularly asked about returning for a potential reboot. For his part, Wesley was more than candid in his thoughts on reprising the role of Stefan Salvatore, telling Entertainment Weekly, "I don't really miss anything about playing him." The actor was quick to add, "And I don't mean that in a [negative way]. Eight years is a long time, and I'm so glad to put that to rest."
Seems Wesley's longtime co-star Nina Dobrev — who portrayed Elena in 136 episodes — may share his mindset. The actor admitted as much during a recent interview with "The Jess Cagle Show," telling its hosts, "Oh my goodness. I think it's way too early to be talking about a reboot, because it didn't even end that long ago." While that's not exactly a hard "no" on returning to play Elena, it's clear Dobrev is far from ready to consider it.
Dobrev would vamp it up again given the right circumstances
As "The Vampire Diaries" fans might be quick to offer, returning to play Elena Salvatore (née Gilbert) would be a different bag for Nina Dobrev as the character eventually took "The Cure," returning herself to human form. And that transition would be a lot to unpack should the show ever be rebooted. In any case, whether or not Dobrev is ready to return to the fictional realm of Mystic Falls, Virginia, for more "The Vampire Diaries" fun, the actor freely admitted on "The Jess Cagle Show" that she'd be game to play another vampire on screen given the right circumstances, stating, "I think it always depends on the role and the director."
Dobrev would go on to clarify that statement by saying, "I don't want to say never, because if Steven Spielberg is directing, or Martin Scorsese has a vampire flick coming up and there's a great role that will challenge me in some way [then] maybe." She laughingly added, "So yeah, Steven call me ... Martin, let me know."
Jokes aside, it sounds like it might take a lot to convince Dobrev to don prosthetic fangs on either the big screen or the small screen anytime soon. Given the way "The Vampire Diaries" fans continue to obsess over both the series and the Salvatores, she might be wise to avoid such roles for the foreseeable future. One look at the roles she's claimed since "The Vampire Diaries" ended confirms she's continuing to do just that.