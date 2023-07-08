The Vampire Diaries' Paul Wesley Isn't Interested In Playing Stefan Salvatore (Or Any Vamp) Again

Actors often get permanently associated with popular characters that they play early in their careers. To many fans, Mark Hamill will always be Luke Skywalker, and no string of serious roles will blur the association between Rainn Wilson and beet-farming weirdo Dwight Schrute from "The Office." Paul Wesley certainly owes much of his early-career success to the popularity of the teen drama series "The Vampire Diaries," which aired on The CW from 2009 to 2017.

Episodes in the first season averaged a whopping 3.6 million viewers, and the series won several People's Choice and Teen Choice Awards during its eight-season run. But despite the success of the show, Wesley says he not only has no wish to reboot his complex and tragic character Stefan Salvatore, he also has no interest at all in ever returning to the vampire genre. Wesley told InStyle he is without a doubt unwilling to revisit Mystic Falls, Virginia, or the world of the blood-sucking undead ever again. "I would never do another vampire anything, period, let alone 'Vampire Diaries," he said.

Wesley did admit that the show still holds fans' interest more than a decade after he first appeared on screen as Stefan. "When I get recognized, it's because of Stefan," Wesley said. "It's the biggest thing I've ever done, as far as popularity. I think you have to get that next thing that puts you into a conversation that involves you and not the character that you're known for playing."