Secret Invasion Puts These Game Of Thrones Stars Front And Center

This article contains spoilers for "Secret Invasion" Episode 1, "Resurrection"

We've known for a while that the cast of "Secret Invasion" features two "Game of Thrones" actors, but it's actually surprising how prominently they both appear in the series premiere. As Talos' (Ben Mendelsohn) rebellious daughter, it was only to be expected that Emilia "Daenerys Targaryen" Clarke's G'iah is a major player in the grand scheme of things. However, while Richard "Beric Dondarrion" Dormer's Agent Prescod plays a smaller role, he makes a massive impact in "Resurrection."

Prescod is in tune with the Skrull's titular invasion and narrates the show's opening as he attempts to convince Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) about the seriousness of the situation. Of course, the former CIA agent doesn't actually need any convincing, since he's a Skrull in disguise himself. As Prescod grows suspicious of his visitor, he attacks Ross, and the two have a ruthless fight scene that Ross barely survives.

The agent's huge wall of evidence and Dormer's delightfully unhinged performance make Prescod seem like a classic conspiracy theory loon of the highest order, which makes it all the more chilling when everything he talks about turns out to be true. It's a perfect way to introduce the viewer to the paranoid world of "Secret Invasion," and while Dormer exits the show fairly early, he's an instrumental presence who sets the stage for Clarke and others.