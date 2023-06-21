Secret Invasion Puts These Game Of Thrones Stars Front And Center
This article contains spoilers for "Secret Invasion" Episode 1, "Resurrection"
We've known for a while that the cast of "Secret Invasion" features two "Game of Thrones" actors, but it's actually surprising how prominently they both appear in the series premiere. As Talos' (Ben Mendelsohn) rebellious daughter, it was only to be expected that Emilia "Daenerys Targaryen" Clarke's G'iah is a major player in the grand scheme of things. However, while Richard "Beric Dondarrion" Dormer's Agent Prescod plays a smaller role, he makes a massive impact in "Resurrection."
Prescod is in tune with the Skrull's titular invasion and narrates the show's opening as he attempts to convince Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) about the seriousness of the situation. Of course, the former CIA agent doesn't actually need any convincing, since he's a Skrull in disguise himself. As Prescod grows suspicious of his visitor, he attacks Ross, and the two have a ruthless fight scene that Ross barely survives.
The agent's huge wall of evidence and Dormer's delightfully unhinged performance make Prescod seem like a classic conspiracy theory loon of the highest order, which makes it all the more chilling when everything he talks about turns out to be true. It's a perfect way to introduce the viewer to the paranoid world of "Secret Invasion," and while Dormer exits the show fairly early, he's an instrumental presence who sets the stage for Clarke and others.
Clarke and Dormer continue Game of Thrones actors' 'secret invasion' in the MCU
Clarke and Dormer are just two of the surprisingly many familiar "Game of Throne" faces who've landed roles in the MCU. Apart from "Secret Invasion," the two biggest targets for Westeros-spotting are arguably "Eternals" and "Iron Fist." The former stars Richard "Robb Stark" Madden as Ikaris and Kit "Jon Snow" Harington as Dane Whitman, while the two main characters in "Iron Fist" — Danny Rand and Colleen Wing — are played by Finn Jones and Jessica Fenwick, who star in "Game of Thrones" as Loras Tyrell and Nymeria Sand.
That's not to say that other movies and shows don't feature their share of "Game of Thrones" talent, though. Tyrion Lannister actor Peter Dinklage is a prominent figure in "Avengers: Infinity War" as Eitri. Minor "Game of Thrones" presence Hannah John-Kamen (who plays the Dothraki Ornela in the show) becomes a major sympathetic antagonist in "Ant-Man and the Wasp," while huge "Thrones" player Natalie "Margaery Tyrell" Dormer does the opposite and appears in the MCU in a far smaller role as a private Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) encounters in "Captain America: The First Avenger."
Other actors like David Bradley, Clive Russell, and Richard E. Grant also turn up in both "GoT" and the MCU. Even Lena "Cersei Lannister" Headey nearly appeared in "Thor: Love and Thunder," though she didn't make it in the finished movie.