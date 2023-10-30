Thanos Returns? Marvel May Have Just Spoiled Josh Brolin's MCU Comeback

In the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film "The Marvels," Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) teams up with Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) and the superpowered Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) to try to stop the villainous machinations of a Kree named Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton). This basic premise already links a few prior MCU projects and a trailer Marvel premiered on YouTube further ties into the franchise's history. It opens with footage of the classic Avengers team sporting their time travel suits in "Avengers: Endgame." Accompanying this and other older clips is a voiceover — first from Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and then Thanos (Josh Brolin).

The Mad Titan's first line is his iconic "I am inevitable." Then, over fresh footage of Dar-Benn, the villain's voiceover continues. "There will always be more to finish my work," he says.

This second line is brand new. Theoretically, this could be something Brolin recorded that was cut from a prior MCU film. However, given its relevance to the trailer, it's possible this bit of Thanos dialogue means Brolin worked on "The Marvels" in some capacity. Of course, even if Brolin is back in the MCU, the precise extent of his involvement remains in question.