Thanos Returns? Marvel May Have Just Spoiled Josh Brolin's MCU Comeback
In the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film "The Marvels," Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) teams up with Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) and the superpowered Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) to try to stop the villainous machinations of a Kree named Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton). This basic premise already links a few prior MCU projects and a trailer Marvel premiered on YouTube further ties into the franchise's history. It opens with footage of the classic Avengers team sporting their time travel suits in "Avengers: Endgame." Accompanying this and other older clips is a voiceover — first from Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and then Thanos (Josh Brolin).
The Mad Titan's first line is his iconic "I am inevitable." Then, over fresh footage of Dar-Benn, the villain's voiceover continues. "There will always be more to finish my work," he says.
This second line is brand new. Theoretically, this could be something Brolin recorded that was cut from a prior MCU film. However, given its relevance to the trailer, it's possible this bit of Thanos dialogue means Brolin worked on "The Marvels" in some capacity. Of course, even if Brolin is back in the MCU, the precise extent of his involvement remains in question.
Thanos' return could be a simple flashback or a genuine reintroduction
Even if Josh Brolin is back as Thanos in "The Marvels," it doesn't necessarily mean Thanos is back in the present-day MCU. His dialogue in the trailer implies that Dar-Benn is ideologically aligned with his particular brand of villainy, and his appearance could merely be a flashback to a prior meeting between the two. Of course, now that travel between parallel universes is a somewhat regular occurrence in the MCU, it's also possible that a new version of Thanos might be back in the MCU for the foreseeable future — or he could even be resurrected from the dead. "The Marvels" is already rumored to include a beloved superhero's return for the first time in nine years, so another such return is not out of the question.
This notion of Brolin's continued involvement with the MCU isn't without precedent. For example, it's been rumored he has a role in "Avengers: Secret Wars." If true, his comeback in "The Marvels" could pave the way for what would likely be a larger role in the upcoming Avengers film.
Marvel fans can learn more about the significance of Thanos' new dialogue when "The Marvels" premieres in theaters stateside on November 10.