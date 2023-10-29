The Marvels Rumored To Feature Return Of Beloved Superhero After 9-Year Absence

A new hero might be making their MCU debut and a return to the big screen if rumors linked to "The Marvels" are true. With mere weeks until Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) team up, top-tier scoopers have revealed that Kelsey Grammar could be reprising his role as former X-Men member, Beast, to make a credits-based cameo. This would mark the second time that a character from 20th Century Fox's "X-Men" universe would be dropping into the MCU after Patrick Stewart rolled in and out of "Doctor Strange in and the Multiverse of Madness," as Charles Xavier.

The rumor began to rumble across X, formerly known as Twitter, with @DanielRPK teasing that "Someone who was the perfect casting for a certain role and never got his chance to do justice with it cuz they wasted him on a s****y movie is coming back. That's all I'm gonna say." This was followed by @CanWeGetSomeToast assuring in a Han Solo-like fashion, "It's true. Everything's starting to connect," accompanied by "The Marvels" hashtag and posters for the film as well as "Deadpool 3" and "Avengers: Secret Wars." Considering that the film will have our heroes shooting across the stars and facing off an alien threat, how and where will Dr. Hank McCoy fit into the mix with "The Marvels?" The answer will most likely lie with its youngest star and a pivotal moment that's recently occurred with her character in comic book form.