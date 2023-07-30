New Girl: Jess & Nick's S3 Love Story Was Orchestrated By Prince (Yes, Prince)

When it comes to the hilarious, day-to-day goings-on of Jessica Day (Zooey Deschanel), "New Girl" was littered with plenty of surprising appearances, often resulting in some of the show's greatest episodes. She had a romantic meal cooked for her by Gordon Ramsey and even crossed paths with NYPD's Jake Peralta in a fun but fine ("it's just ... fine") crossover with "Brooklyn Nine-Nine." However, all of them pale in comparison to the time "New Girl" was blessed with the presence of a legendary musician and, apparently, massive fan of the show, Prince.

During the show's third season, in which Jess and Nick (Jake Johnson) gave into their feelings and became an official item, their declaration of love reached an impressive high when the "Purple Rain" man himself got involved as a relationship counselor. Understandably, for those involved who weren't responsible for some of the greatest songs ever released, it was a pretty strange experience that Johnson himself attested to while appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show. According to Johnson, his first encounter with Prince came when he was talking to his co-star. "I saw him look at me, and he said to Zooey, 'I would like to meet Nick now.' And Zooey looked at me and — obviously, whatever Prince wants. So I was like, [nods head] 'Yeah.'"

It turns out, however, that Prince's love for the show stretched beyond just wanting a cameo. The musician also wanted to play a key role in keeping the two lovebirds together.