Marvel's Savage Land Movie Is The Perfect Avengers/Jurassic Park Crossover

Making movies about dinosaurs feels like a no-brainer. Seriously, it's dinosaurs. The premise should sell itself.

However, as the box office has demonstrated repeatedly, any dinosaur movie without the word "Jurassic" in the title has a hard time breaking through the noise. Just look at 2023's "65," starring Adam Driver. It grossed a paltry $60 million at the global box office, proving that movies with dinosaurs don't automatically bring in crowds, despite the absurd $1 billion gross of 2022's "Jurassic World Dominion." Sure, animated movies about dinosaurs, like the "Ice Age" and "Land Before Time" franchises, have thrived on smaller scales — but Jurassic Park's dinosaurs shouldn't be the only prehistoric reptiles allowed to dominate the action movie world.

It's about time a different kind of dinosaur movie reinvented the mold. Luckily, there's no need to invent a risky new franchise to pull this off. Instead, fans of comic books and paleontology alike should come together to demand for Marvel Studios to tap into some of its vast, unexplored source material.

Yes, that's right: Marvel Comics has a whole dinosaur franchise just waiting for a live-action adaptation, and it's called the Savage Land.

Hidden deep in Antarctica for millions of years, the so-called Savage Land is a fantastical jungle terrain filled with prehistoric beasts as well as human heroes like Ka-Zar and Shanna the She-Devil. "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" already hinted at the Savage Land, and the X-Men have deep ties to the region, so it's time to feature this unique location — either as a setting in an "Avengers" or "X-Men" movie, or as a solo "Savage Land" movie unto itself — and bring forth the superhero-tinged dinosaur movie of our dreams.