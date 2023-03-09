65's Jurassic Park-Style Dinosaurs Are An Outdated Misstep - Hollywood Should Pay Attention To Science

There are many films out there that are regarded as classics, but how many of them can be considered genuine game-changers? Steven Spielberg's "Jurassic Park" wasn't the first movie in history to depict dinosaurs causing havoc by any means, but it's inarguably the most influential of the bunch, as it actually changed the way movies were made.

Hollywood experimented with CGI prior to 1993. With "The Abyss" and "Terminator 2: Judgment Day," James Cameron showed that the technique was destined to become the future of filmmaking someday. However, "Jurassic Park" is the film that ushered in the digital era of filmmaking across the board, and the industry has never looked back. Spielberg's blockbuster is the first movie to create organic creatures with computer animation, and the visual effects still hold up to this day.

Furthermore, "Jurassic Park" arguably informed the way that people perceive dinosaurs in general. After all, not everyone studies paleontology, and this franchise has been all over our screens for three decades. At the time of the film's release, dinosaur science wasn't as informed as it is today, so no one can blame "Jurassic Park" for presenting its creatures the way it did. Unfortunately, cinema has yet to catch up with the scientific breakthroughs regarding dinosaurs that followed in its wake, as evidenced by the latest dinosaur movie to hit the market.

That film, the Adam Driver-starring "65," is a rare modern dinosaur blockbuster that isn't associated with the "Jurassic Park" series, but the film is cut from a similar cloth — and it's a reminder that dinosaurs are being misrepresented on the big screen.