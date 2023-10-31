One Piece: Who Are The Seven Warlords Of The Sea?

Netflix's live-action adaptation of Eiichiro Oda's manga classic "One Piece" does a great job with the first steps of Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) and the Straw Hat Pirates, but with just eight episodes, the show's Season 1 can barely scratch the surface of the long-running source material. As such, the characters often drop references to various names, concepts, and groups that will only make their appearances later down the line. This, of course, is part of the show's charm. The Straw Hat crew will sail again in "One Piece" Season 2, so viewers can expect to see more of the strange world they live in ... and meet some of the folks the show has only alluded to so far.

One of the stranger groups of people the Straw Hats can expect to face is known as the Seven Warlords of the Sea. The membership of this loose alliance of pirates who work with the World Government consists of extremely powerful people, who often clash with the Straw Hats in one way or another. Many of the most memorable "One Piece" characters occupy a warlord position at some point in the story, and their power level is far beyond the likes of Arlong (McKinley Belcher III).

The warlords aren't just some characters whom we'll meet at some distant point down the line, though. Season 1 of the Netflix show introduces no less than three of them. The swordsman Dracule Mihawk (Steven Ward) gets quite a bit of screen time, and Arlong's story arc also mentions the blue shark fishman Jinbe. Buggy the clown (Jeff Ward), of all people, will also eventually attain a warlord position.