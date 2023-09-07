One Piece: Are Gol D. Roger & Monkey D. Luffy Related? The Will Of D. Explained

Contains spoilers for "One Piece" Season 1

"One Piece's" Gold Roger (Michael Dorman) is the Pirate King who pirated so very hard that he achieved absolutely everything in the world. Roger is simultaneously an extraordinarily central and borderline peripheral figure in the show. His execution day opens the series, so he's effectively a posthumous character. Still, his final words also kick off the pirate era the show's events focus on, so he's technically responsible for everything that happens subsequently.

22 years after Roger's death, the show's main character Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) sets out to become the greatest pirate of them all. He seems to share Roger's carefree attitude and his love of free seafaring life, and even if the viewer doesn't already know that he's the protagonist of the long-running franchise, it's clear that he has a bit of a "chosen one" vibe about him. Combine this with the fact that more than one character compares Luffy to Roger and that the old pirate's real name in the franchise is Gol D. Roger, and it's easy to start wondering whether the two characters are secretly related.

Despite all this, the similarity in their names and career paths — Roger the former Pirate King, Luffy aspiring to become the next one — doesn't mean that they're family. Without going into spoiler territory for people who only follow the live-action show, Luffy's bloodline has been quite well-known for some time, and unless creator Eiichiro Oda plans to pull a pretty big rabbit out of the straw hat, the protagonist isn't related to the former Pirate King. Nevertheless, the two characters are connected through their mysterious middle initial, which is the key element of a strange and largely unexplained "One Piece" concept known as the Will of D.