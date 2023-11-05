Sony Refused To Let Marvel Use This Classic Villain In Spider-Man: No Way Home

While "Spider-Man: No Way Home" saw the return of several of Peter Parker's multiversal foes from previous "Spider-Man" movies, it was originally going to introduce audiences to a classic comic book villain that we've still yet to see on the big screen. Sony just apparently had other plans.

According to "MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios" by Joanna Robinson, Dave Gonzales, and Gavin Edwards, "No Way Home" writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers had planned to debut Kraven the Hunter, one of Spider-Man's oldest enemies, in the 2021 movie, but they were told that the character "was unavailable until Sony established him in a solo movie." Luckily for potential future "No Way Home" sequels, the "Kraven the Hunter" solo movie is on its way, scheduled for release in August 2024. So it's possible Aaron Taylor-Johnson's Kraven and Tom Holland's Peter could still cross paths down the line.

In fact, Holland has spoken in the past about how his third solo movie was meant to incorporate Kraven. When promoting "No Way Home," the actor told Collider that director Jon Watts presented him with the idea for a "really cool" Kraven movie, but Holland refused to elaborate more to avoid possible future spoilers. "I don't want to talk about it in case that movie ends up happening down the line, but it was fun," he said.