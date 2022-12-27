Danny Trejo Details His Unusual Audition Experience For Desperado

When it comes to acting, there is no denying that Danny Trejo has had his fair share of ups and downs concerning his many performances in movies and TV shows. Each endeavor on the big and small screens has arguably offered its own set of challenges along the way, and out of all the fascinating things to happen to the prolific actor in castings sessions, what went down before he was recruited to play the knife guy in the 1995 action drama film "Desperado" was most assuredly unexpected.

Whether it is "Blue Bloods" or "The Book of Boba Fett," there is no denying that Trejo has lent his talents to an abundance of projects. Many people probably recognize him from movies like "Heat," "Machete," "From Dusk Till Dawn," or probably one of the many other titles he has on his resume. In fact, according to IMDb, Trejo has attained over 400 acting credits throughout his career dating back all the way to 1983. While it's presumably safe to presume certain fans may not have heard of everything on the list, some people might be surprised to learn that many of the projects have earned impressive ratings on Rotten Tomatoes. Throughout his remarkable run, Trejo has undoubtedly worked with several talented individuals, but one person he has frequently collaborated with is none other than renowned film director Robert Rodriguez. When he was selecting people to fill out the roster for the film "Desperado," the ambitious filmmaker and Danny Trejo had their memorable first encounter.