Whatever Happened To Crowley From Supernatural?

Crowley is arguably the most beloved demon to cross paths with Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles) in "Supernatural." Unsurprisingly, this memorable character – who first appeared in Season 5 and became part of the furniture as the years went by — was still making waves all the way through to the show's twelfth season. Originally just another crossroads demon, Crowley was a menace to the Winchester brothers before nearly being cured of his demonic state. After that, the conflicted King of Hell became an uneasy ally of the Winchesters, and he would remain that way until his dying breath.

With the Devil's return, Crowley does the only thing he knows will really help: He sacrifices himself to beat Lucifer, saving the Winchesters in the process. While this doesn't stop the Devil from causing plenty of damage, it does delay the fallen angel for a time. Unfortunately, that's the last we ever see of Crowley (save for a brief flash of him during the series' penultimate episode montage) and actor Mark A. Sheppard left "Supernatural" behind forever after that, much to the annoyance of viewers.

We may know him best as the King of Hell from "Supernatural," but Sheppard has been part of plenty of other notable productions in his time, from British sci-fi staples to American superhero shows and even Westerns. There's also been a lot going on in his personal life since he said goodbye to "Supernatural." If you haven't caught up with everyone's favorite crossroads demon in a while, here's what he's been up to since Crowley was unceremoniously killed off.