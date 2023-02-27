Alec Baldwin Has Brand New Legal Troubles Over The Rust Tragedy

New legal challenges have emerged today in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film "Rust," with three new crew members filing a lawsuit against Alec Baldwin and the movie's producers.

According to paperwork filed in the 1st Judicial District Court of Santa Fe County and reported on by Variety, Ross Addiego is an independent contractor who was hired to work as a dolly operator on "Rust." Doran Curtin was working as a costumer, and Reese Price was a key grip on the set.

"The sound from the live discharge inside the small church was deafening, causing Plaintiffs to suffer blast injuries," the lawsuit states.

The complaint describes in harrowing detail the events of the day as recounted by the plaintiffs, with Curtin claiming to have been standing close to Hutchins at the time of the incident, grabbing Hutchins' stomach, "trying to find the source of Hutchins' pain and figure out what was going on" before being removed from the building and collapsing in shock.