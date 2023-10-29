Matthew Perry's Best Friends Blooper Is Perfection

Matthew Perry's Chandler Bing is easily the most verbose and fast-talking member of the "Friends" sextet. In fact, sometimes his lines get so challenging that even the actor himself can't quite keep up. Such was the case when shooting Season 2, Episode 14 — "The One with the Prom Video." Considered one of the best "Friends" episodes, "The One with the Prom Video" is a stone-cold classic that features a number of iconic "Friends" moments that revolve around the titular video that leads to a conclusive development in the relationship between Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) and Ross (David Schwimmer).

Though the prom video plot is one of the most pivotal moments in the series-spanning Ross-and-Rachel situation and therefore the easiest thing to remember from the episode, it also features a solid side plot. Since Joey (Matt LeBlanc) is now raking in "Days of our Lives" money due to his role as Dr. Drake Ramoray, he wants to give something to Chandler after more or less mooching off his friend during his less profitable stints as an actor. Unfortunately, the gift Joey lands on is a chunky, loud gold bracelet that Chandler immediately hates, but can't stop wearing for fear of hurting Joey's feelings. After several things go predictably awry, Chander thinks he lost the bracelet and has to replace it out of pocket.

When Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow) attempts to cheer Chandler up, he responds with a frustrated mini-rant in the middle of Central Perk. However, this seemingly easy and typical moment of Chandler's frustration wasn't quite as easy to film as it seemed, and the end result is a series of increasingly absurd bloopers where Perry flubs one word after another.