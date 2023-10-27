Friends: The 'Pivot' Blooper That Would Have Made The Iconic Scene Even Funnier

"Friends" has contributed some key catchphrases to the English-speaking world, from the oft-repeated ("How you doin'?") to the absurd ("Could I be wearing any more clothes?"). In some instances, a single word does the trick. We're referring, of course, to "Pivot."

In the Season 5 episode "The One with the Cop," Ross (David Schwimmer) is in the market for a couch for his new apartment, the erstwhile home of Ugly Naked Guy. He finally settles on a boxy white sofa, but is shocked by the shipping fee, which is almost as much as the couch itself.

After maneuvering the couch down three New York City blocks, Ross runs into trouble navigating the couch up his building's narrow stairwell. The resulting scene is arguably one of the funniest in "Friends" history, with Ross screaming at Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) and Chandler (Matthew Perry) to "PIVOT!" All their pivoting is in vain, as the couch gets hopelessly jammed in the stairwell.

It's a scene that even the "Friends" cast had trouble shooting. A blooper reel shows Aniston, Perry, and Schwimmer doubling over in laughter, struggling to film the scene. Schwimmer squawks out another "pivot" as he hunches over. Perry collapses behind the couch. "That was — I think it's the hardest I've laughed in my life," Schwimmer told Conan O'Brien in 2008.