Matthew Perry Almost Broke One Major Friends Rule

According to Perry's memoir, he'd wanted to approach Penn backstage while smoking to ask the actor if they could chat for a second. Penn would ask him what's up, and Perry would launch into a brief discussion about his acting career, saying while smoking, "Well, I've been really giving this a lot of thought. And I think you're a good person to talk to about this."

The comedic moment would follow, Perry explained, when he stamped out the cigarette with his bunny foot and said, "I've been looking to transition myself into dramatic work." Per his pitch, Perry wrote that Penn would take a long pause while looking him up and down in his Halloween costume, and then he would say, "Good luck."

Perry wrote in his memoir that the pitch went over well and resulted in a "great laugh at the table read." So why didn't this bookend scene appear at the end of season 8, episode 6? Because, Perry explained in his book, it would have been the first time in the show's long run that it broke the metaphorical fourth wall, and the two ultimately weren't able to get permission to shoot the scene.