Matthew Perry's Sweet Gesture To A Nervous Friends Co-Star Might Melt Your Heart
Matthew Perry's tragic death at 54 means this is a difficult time for "Friends" fans. Still, in the wake of the actor's passing, it's also good to remember his impact on the entertainment industry — both as one of the brightest stars of the sitcom genre and as a great coworker who found ways to elevate his co-stars.
The latter quality was in full display when Aisha Tyler started her tenure as Dr. Charlie Wheeler in "Friends." Since her character is a paleontology professor who strikes up a relationship with Joey (Matt LeBlanc) in Season 9 but eventually starts dating Ross (David Schwimmer), Perry's Chandler Bing is the least involved of all male "Friends" characters in her storyline. Even so, while she notes that all six stars of the show were very good to her, Tyler credits Perry as the one who found the right words to put her at ease on set.
"My knees were knocking. I was shocked you couldn't hear my teeth chattering the entire time I was on set," Tyler described her first experience filming "Friends" to ET Online. "We walked out and we did a curtain call [where] everybody [does a] bow to the audience at the end of the show. As we're backstage, Matthew Perry just leans in and goes, 'Get ready for your life to change.' It was a really sweet, kind thing to say to someone who's just petrified and just trying not to pee on herself a little bit from fear."
Tyler isn't the only actor who has mentioned Perry's kindness while making the legendary sitcom. Several "Friends" co-stars have reacted to his death, praising the actor's helpful and likable on-set presence.
Even in his darkest times, Perry was ready to help
Matthew Perry's history of being ready to help his costars is all the more impressive when you consider the actor's private struggles — many of which he detailed in his 2022 memoir, "Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing." The actor struggled with addiction from an early age, and was under the influence for much of "Friends." The only season he said he filmed completely sober was Season 9, the same one Aisha Tyler debuted on.
As Perry's various "Friends" colleagues' praise suggests, however, the actor thought of others regardless of the severity of his personal situation. His memoir describes the many ways he and his colleagues appreciated each other — which extended to Perry opening up on his own struggles in order to light the mood on set. In order to alleviate the tension his highly publicized rehab stint between Season 8 and Season 9 might otherwise have caused, he immediately volunteered to be the first to discuss what he did during his time off when the cast returned to work.
Perry's helpful attitude also extended beyond his most famous show. "He was kind, genuine, offered advice and inspired confidence." the actor's "17 Again" co-star Sterling Knight tweeted, further affirming the "Friends" star's warm-heartedness.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).