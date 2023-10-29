Matthew Perry's Sweet Gesture To A Nervous Friends Co-Star Might Melt Your Heart

Matthew Perry's tragic death at 54 means this is a difficult time for "Friends" fans. Still, in the wake of the actor's passing, it's also good to remember his impact on the entertainment industry — both as one of the brightest stars of the sitcom genre and as a great coworker who found ways to elevate his co-stars.

The latter quality was in full display when Aisha Tyler started her tenure as Dr. Charlie Wheeler in "Friends." Since her character is a paleontology professor who strikes up a relationship with Joey (Matt LeBlanc) in Season 9 but eventually starts dating Ross (David Schwimmer), Perry's Chandler Bing is the least involved of all male "Friends" characters in her storyline. Even so, while she notes that all six stars of the show were very good to her, Tyler credits Perry as the one who found the right words to put her at ease on set.

"My knees were knocking. I was shocked you couldn't hear my teeth chattering the entire time I was on set," Tyler described her first experience filming "Friends" to ET Online. "We walked out and we did a curtain call [where] everybody [does a] bow to the audience at the end of the show. As we're backstage, Matthew Perry just leans in and goes, 'Get ready for your life to change.' It was a really sweet, kind thing to say to someone who's just petrified and just trying not to pee on herself a little bit from fear."

Tyler isn't the only actor who has mentioned Perry's kindness while making the legendary sitcom. Several "Friends" co-stars have reacted to his death, praising the actor's helpful and likable on-set presence.