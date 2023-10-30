The Big Bang Theory: The Weird Way Howard Cheated On Bernadette Explained
By the "Big Bang Theory" finale, Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg) is presented as being more than decent in both his career and family life. For this reason, some fans of the CBS sitcom may have either forgotten or chosen to ignore the questionable conduct Howard exhibited throughout older "Big Bang Theory" episodes. For instance, in Season 4, Episode 4 ("The Hot Troll Deviation"), the aerospace engineer initially refrains from detailing the specifics that brought about Bernadette's (Melissa Rauch) decision she no longer wanted to be in Howard's life. Penny (Kaley Cuoco) does manage to uncover that Bernadette felt appalled when she became aware the "World of Warcraft" enthusiast and a different subscriber's avatars purposefully mimicked a sexual encounter.
"Her name was Glissinda the Troll. Bernadette walked in on me while we were doing the cyber-nasty under the Bridge of Souls," Howard explains to Penny.
With Penny's reluctant assistance, Bernadette and Howard have a conversation regarding Glissinda. According to Howard, he simulates intimate experiences as he is usually single. "The only reason I've ever gone there is because I don't have a real woman in my life," he says. Bernadette then reminds him he was taken when his avatar and Glissinda the Troll embarked on their tryst. "You did have a real woman, I was right there in the next room while you were clicking that troll's brains out," scolds Bernadette. Howard responds that he thought Bernadette was not interested in consummating their romance. Bernadette then reveals she would like a sexual relationship and reinstates her position as Howard's significant other.
Simon Helberg spoke about Howard in 2022
Simon Helberg has spoken about the transformations Howard Wolowitz made on "The Big Bang Theory," going from someone who would cheat on his girlfriend via online gaming to a responsible husband and family man. In a May 2022 episode of the podcast "Mayim Bialik's Breakdown," Helberg went further into these adjustments. "He had a pretty big maturation and trajectory, I would say in some ways — maybe the biggest arc of these characters," said the "Annette" star. Helberg also suggested he thinks Bernadette's presence encouraged Howard to make some self-improvements. "You watched him go from being this failed ladies' man, being infantilized by his mother, living at home, and ultimately, having a wife and two kids and having, kind of, shed some of that snakey skin," stated the actor.
In addition, Helberg revealed he believes "The Big Bang Theory" found its footing when the show brought in Bernadette and Bialik's character, Amy Farrah Fowler, during Season 3. "You guys came on the show and the show grew an extra heart like an octopus. And it became layered and just had a deeper, more nuanced quality to it," Helberg continued.
Melissa Rauch also seems to have an appreciation for Helberg. During a June 2015 Gold Derby interview, the "Night Court" actor shared she enjoyed playing off of the actor while on the "Big Bang Theory" set. She stated that she was impressed with how he chose to portray the sometimes immoral aerospace engineer. "The way he spins dialogue I think is so fantastic," Rauch said.