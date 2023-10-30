The Big Bang Theory: The Weird Way Howard Cheated On Bernadette Explained

By the "Big Bang Theory" finale, Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg) is presented as being more than decent in both his career and family life. For this reason, some fans of the CBS sitcom may have either forgotten or chosen to ignore the questionable conduct Howard exhibited throughout older "Big Bang Theory" episodes. For instance, in Season 4, Episode 4 ("The Hot Troll Deviation"), the aerospace engineer initially refrains from detailing the specifics that brought about Bernadette's (Melissa Rauch) decision she no longer wanted to be in Howard's life. Penny (Kaley Cuoco) does manage to uncover that Bernadette felt appalled when she became aware the "World of Warcraft" enthusiast and a different subscriber's avatars purposefully mimicked a sexual encounter.

"Her name was Glissinda the Troll. Bernadette walked in on me while we were doing the cyber-nasty under the Bridge of Souls," Howard explains to Penny.

With Penny's reluctant assistance, Bernadette and Howard have a conversation regarding Glissinda. According to Howard, he simulates intimate experiences as he is usually single. "The only reason I've ever gone there is because I don't have a real woman in my life," he says. Bernadette then reminds him he was taken when his avatar and Glissinda the Troll embarked on their tryst. "You did have a real woman, I was right there in the next room while you were clicking that troll's brains out," scolds Bernadette. Howard responds that he thought Bernadette was not interested in consummating their romance. Bernadette then reveals she would like a sexual relationship and reinstates her position as Howard's significant other.