The Ron Clark Story: Where To Watch Matthew Perry's Teacher Movie

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Matthew Perry was best known for his role in the iconic sitcom "Friends," but he also starred in a number of other television shows throughout his career, as well as some notable movies. Among the latter is "The Ron Clark Story," a 2006 made-for-TV feature-length drama starring Perry in the role of Ron Clark, a teacher who moves from North Carolina to New York to take a job at Inner Harlem Elementary School.

As expected, the movie is available to stream from a number of online destinations. If you don't mind advertisements, you can watch "The Ron Clark Story" for free on YouTube, Peacock, Tubi, The Roku Channel, Prime Video, Sling TV, and Plex. If you really don't like watching commercial breaks, you can instead rent a high-definition version of the movie from Prime Video for $3.99 or purchase the digital copy outright for $9.99. There's also a standard definition version available at the slightly discounted rental rate of $2.99.