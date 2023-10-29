The Ron Clark Story: Where To Watch Matthew Perry's Teacher Movie
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Matthew Perry was best known for his role in the iconic sitcom "Friends," but he also starred in a number of other television shows throughout his career, as well as some notable movies. Among the latter is "The Ron Clark Story," a 2006 made-for-TV feature-length drama starring Perry in the role of Ron Clark, a teacher who moves from North Carolina to New York to take a job at Inner Harlem Elementary School.
As expected, the movie is available to stream from a number of online destinations. If you don't mind advertisements, you can watch "The Ron Clark Story" for free on YouTube, Peacock, Tubi, The Roku Channel, Prime Video, Sling TV, and Plex. If you really don't like watching commercial breaks, you can instead rent a high-definition version of the movie from Prime Video for $3.99 or purchase the digital copy outright for $9.99. There's also a standard definition version available at the slightly discounted rental rate of $2.99.
Perry starred in many movies and TV shows during his career
Perry, who tragically died at the age of 54, was best known for his role as Chandler Bing in the hit sitcom "Friends," in which he starred in more than 200 episodes across 10 seasons. He'd had roles in shows prior to the debut of "Friends," however, including in "Charles in Charge," "Boys Will Be Boys," "Silver Spoons," "Highway to Heaven," and "Growing Pains."
Following the "Friends" finale, Perry boasted roles in dozens of other movies and TV shows — and he even voiced a character named Benny in the hit video game "Fallout: New Vegas." In addition to "The Ron Clark Story," Perry had roles in the movies "Hoosiers II: Senior Year," "Numb," "17 Again," "Birds of America," and "The End of Steve." Perry told The New York Times in 2002 that he'd always wanted to be famous, stating, "There was steam coming out of my ears, I wanted to be famous so badly."