Mission: Impossible 7 Stole A Plot Point Out Of Dead Reckoning Part 2's Hands

Christopher McQuarrie just shared the "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part 1" scene that sets up a key part of the sequel's plot.

On a commentary track recorded for the film's Blu-Ray and DVD release, the writer-director revealed — alongside film editor Eddie Hamilton — that the opening scene in which Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) recites the Impossible Mission Force's pledge (referred to as "The Oath") was added to the film after production was completed in order to better introduce its leading man. "After we had finished the entire film, we were finally able to figure out what was the best way to introduce Ethan," said McQuarrie. "And also [to introduce] the notion of The Oath, which was actually something that was not supposed to show up until the second movie."

As Ethan recounts, The Oath affirms that an IMF agent "live[s] and die[s] in the shadows for those we hold close and for those we never meet." While the decision to weave this into the narrative of the first film appears to have been made late into production, Hamilton maintains that both it and the upcoming "Dead Reckoning Part 2" were better for it. "I love the fact that we do plant the seed of the Oath here," he gushed, insisting, "It'll pay off very satisfyingly later on."

How it will pay off exactly, we'll have to wait and see, of course. However, taking a closer look at the Oath itself, in concert with the nature of the evil AI known as the Entity, may provide some thematic clues.