What You Need To Know About Maniac Pumpkin Carvers From Shark Tank

Season 15 of "Shark Tank" is in full swing, as people who think their business ideas can withstand the scrutiny of seasoned investors brave the tank to make their pitches. "Shark Tank" has jumpstarted successful products from coffee to phone cleaners, but for the week of Halloween 2023, the show got itself a spooky-themed episode, complete with horror-inspired pitches. Aboard as a guest shark is Jason Blum, the founder of indie horror film studio Blumhouse Pictures, and the pitches this time around all revolve around the scary festivities.

One of the companies making an appearance is Maniac Pumpkin Carvers. If you think you've seen an intricately carved jack-o'-lantern before, you really haven't. Not until you've beheld one of the meticulously crafted gourds created by Marc Evan and Chris Soria, the founders of Maniac Pumpkin Carvers. They're more passionate about pumpkin carving than you'd think a person could be, and the results of their work are epic in scale. If you thought a humble orange gourd couldn't be elevated into a real artistic medium, you might be convinced after learning a few facts about their fascinating company.

The founders of Maniac Pumpkin Carvers have been working at their craft for years, and together with a team of equally skilled pumpkin artists, they work around the clock each Halloween season to bring their customers' dreams to life. They've worked with international brands and esteemed artistic institutions, but can they survive the Shark Tank, or will their prized pumpkins become fish food?