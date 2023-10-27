I Love Chamoy: 3 Things You Didn't Know About The Shark Tank Product

The sharks on "Shark Tank" are out for investment blood in Season 15 — and one of the products they're considering could provide a sweet payoff for an investor. Chamoy is a beloved Mexican sauce with a sweet, tangy, and spicy flavor that can be used to season fruit, vegetables, drinks, treats, and just about anything edible that requires a little pizzazz. Chamoy is often described as a candy sauce, and while it's a traditional Mexican snack and a crucial part of the culture, the hefty amounts of sugar required to make the sauce don't exactly complement certain dietary restrictions and lifestyles.

I Love Chamoy is a sugar-free alternative to the standard sauce that currently comes in three flavors: original, chili mango, and pickle. The product contains zero calories, zero grams of sugar, no artificial colors, and 50% less sodium than the other options available on the market. Created with no carbohydrates, I Love Chamoy is perfect for people with low-sugar diets — which is exactly who the sauce is designed for.

"Shark Tank" might be the reinforcement of the American Dream, but thanks to I Love Chamoy, it's about to experience some serious Mexican flavor.