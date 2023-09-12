Horror Movie Producer Jason Blum Joins Shark Tank Season 15

For years, "Shark Tank" has helped budding entrepreneurs get funding for their business ventures. Some of these, like Scrub Daddy, went on to immense success thanks to the likes of Mark Cuban, Daymond John, and Lori Greiner. But every so often, a guest shark comes on the show to add some extra flavor, and "Shark Tank" Season 15 gets a horror king added to the line-up.

According to Deadline, Blumhouse founder and CEO Jason Blum will be one of the guest sharks for the forthcoming season. He founded Blumhouse in 2000, focusing on micro-budget films, including "Paranormal Activity," which went on to launch a huge horror franchise. He's produced dozens of movies over the years, including "Get Out," "M3GAN," and the upcoming "Totally Killer." It's safe to say he knows a thing or two about finding a good investment, making him an ideal choice for "Shark Tank" Season 15.

Some of the other guest sharks that will join him for the new season include Candace Nelson (founder of Sprinkles Cupcakes) and Michael Rubin (CEO and chairman of Fanatics).