Horror Movie Producer Jason Blum Joins Shark Tank Season 15
For years, "Shark Tank" has helped budding entrepreneurs get funding for their business ventures. Some of these, like Scrub Daddy, went on to immense success thanks to the likes of Mark Cuban, Daymond John, and Lori Greiner. But every so often, a guest shark comes on the show to add some extra flavor, and "Shark Tank" Season 15 gets a horror king added to the line-up.
According to Deadline, Blumhouse founder and CEO Jason Blum will be one of the guest sharks for the forthcoming season. He founded Blumhouse in 2000, focusing on micro-budget films, including "Paranormal Activity," which went on to launch a huge horror franchise. He's produced dozens of movies over the years, including "Get Out," "M3GAN," and the upcoming "Totally Killer." It's safe to say he knows a thing or two about finding a good investment, making him an ideal choice for "Shark Tank" Season 15.
Some of the other guest sharks that will join him for the new season include Candace Nelson (founder of Sprinkles Cupcakes) and Michael Rubin (CEO and chairman of Fanatics).
Jason Blum knows how to make a hit
Jason Blum may be one of the savviest film producers out there at the moment, and it seems he was destined for that. He was roommates with Noah Baumbach at Vassar College, and he actually produced Baumbach's film, "Kicking and Screaming." From there, he hopped around from Miramax to Paramount before launching Blumhouse. His production company had a simple philosophy: pursue small-budget movies while giving filmmakers a great deal of creative control. The strategy has worked incredibly well over the years. 2023's "M3GAN" had a budget of only $12 million, but it grossed nearly $180 million at the worldwide box office, resulting in a sizable hit.
While other studios struggle to keep budgets under control, Blumhouse keeps things lean, so there's plenty of room for profit. He's also pursued other business ventures over the years. He, alongside the likes of Karlie Kloss, purchased W Magazine to keep it going. Blum is also on various boards, including those for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures and the Sundance Institute.
"Shark Tank" has seen investors pitch movie ideas before, like the motorcycle movie "Track Days" from Season 4, so maybe something similar could materialize in Season 15. Then again, Blum may feel like diversifying his portfolio and investing in something completely different from what he's done in the past. "Shark Tank" Season 15 debuts September 29, so keep an eye out for Blum's episode.