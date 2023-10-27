3 Details About Thrill Builders From Shark Tank

On the October 27 episode of "Shark Tank," Thrill Builders owner Guy Kitchell shows off his expansive company to the Sharks to try and gain funding — and if you're not familiar with Thrill Builders yet, you're about to be.

Escape rooms have become exceedingly popular in recent years, and Thrill Builders have a plethora of options for anyone looking for, well, thrills of all kinds. Based in Madison, Wisconsin, this innovative company offers everything from original escape rooms to spooky haunts to other activities. There's a twist, though; Thrill Builders doesn't host guests within their escape rooms. Instead, they craft them for other companies.

"We are your one-stop shop, and can take your concept from an idea to a fully functioning and profitable facility that will blow your mind," their website reads. "We come in on-time, on-budget and when we install your attraction, we don't leave until your staff is trained, and you are happy."