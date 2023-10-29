When Is A Haunting In Venice Streaming? Here's How To Watch It At Home

You never know quite when a franchise is primed to return to the limelight. Case in point: Agatha Christie's Hercule Poirot mystery novels. Though the prolific writer died in 1976, her fictional characters continue to endure in popular culture and are perhaps now better known than ever thanks to recent movies like "Murder on the Orient Express" and "Death on the Nile."

The third movie in the cinematic series of Hercule Poirot stories is "A Haunting in Venice." As with the first two films, it follows Kenneth Branagh as the detective trying to get to the bottom of another mystery while dealing with characters (or suspects) played by recognizable actors like Tina Fey, Henry Cavill, and Michelle Yeoh. However, this time, the hook is that the killer might be supernatural.

Now, the spooky thriller is coming home for viewers to enjoy from the comfort of their homes, and it's just in time for the scariest night of the year. "A Haunting in Venice" is set to release on Hulu and other digital platforms on October 31, 2023, and may provide the grown-ups with something a bit more interesting to do while the kiddies wander the neighborhood in search of sweets.