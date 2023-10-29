From Season 2: What Happens To Boyd?

In the pilot episode of the horror drama "From," the unsuspecting Matthews family winds up in a small town they soon learn is a sort of supernatural purgatory that traps its inhabitants with little chance of escape. Boyd Stevens (Harold Perrineau) works as the town's sheriff, so he becomes tasked with helping to keep them — as he does with the rest of its residents — safe from its various dangers.

At the start of "Season 2, Boyd starts communicating with an entity in a dungeon named Martin (Robert Verlaque) who seems willing to help. While trying to aid Martin in return, he encounters a sinister music box before Martin suddenly cuts his arm. That cut leads Boyd to experience some worrying health issues including the presence of worms under his skin. Eventually, however, he figures out that those worms can help them kill the monsters that inhabit the forest surrounding the town. Meanwhile, he's haunted by visions of the music box and periodically hears the tune it plays accompanying horrific events.

In the "From" Season 2 finale, titled "Once Upon a Time?," Boyd accompanies Sara Myers (Avery Konrad) into the forest, attempting to replicate the process that brought him to Martin the first time. There, she hears the music box's distinct tune before she starts speaking for a sinister entity that inhabited Boyd and seems to have been responsible for all the strange happenings surrounding his character throughout the season.