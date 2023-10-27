Aquaman 2 Release Date Pushed Back - Again

"Aquaman" sequel "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" will now hit theaters on December 22, two days later than what was previously planned.

This is merely the latest in an ongoing series of changes to the release date of "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom." Originally, the film was slated for a theatrical premiere on December 16, 2022. However, it was pushed back to March 17, 2023, reportedly to give visual effects artists more time on post-production. Next, it was announced the film would premiere on Christmas Day 2023. Then, the release date was moved up by five days to December 20. That date held from April until the confirmation of this latest delay.

There are a couple of possible reasons for this change. Chiefly, the first "Aquaman" premiered in theaters on December 21, 2018, which was the Friday before Christmas that year. Now, "Aquaman 2" will debut on this year's Friday before Christmas in what may be an attempt to replicate the massive box office success of its predecessor. In total, "Aquaman" grossed more than $1 billion worldwide and became the most financially successful DC superhero film of all time.

Furthermore, Warner Bros. will release "Wonka" in theaters stateside on December 15, and this minor "Aquaman 2" delay should mean less competition between the studio's two blockbuster Christmas releases.