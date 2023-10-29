What Happened To Mahlon Reyes From Deadliest Catch?

The captains on Discovery's "Deadliest Catch" are often front and center, achieving a certain amount of celebrity. But one could argue the deckhands are the real lifeblood of the show. Mahlon Reyes was one such deckhand. He made his "Deadliest Catch" debut in Season 8, and between 2012 and 2020, he appeared in 14 episodes of the docuseries.

On July 27, 2020, it was reported that Reyes died from a heart attack. A few months later, the sheriff and the coroner at the Flathead County Sheriff's Office confirmed to USA Today that the cause of death was acute cocaine intoxication.

Initially a greenhorn on the F/V Seabrooke, Reyes later worked on the F/V Cape Caution, followed by the F/V Summer Bay in Season 16. In the Season 16 episode "Bering Sea Crash," the crew is battling fatigue from a relentless storm, with veteran captain "Wild" Bill Wichrowski even falling asleep at the wheel. Reyes sustains a nasty injury to his Achilles tendon and needs to go back to shore for medical attention. It would be Reyes' final appearance on the series.

Reyes died in his hometown of Whitefish, Montana. His ashes were scattered in the nearby Swan Range mountains, as well as the Bering Sea. He is survived by his wife, Heather Sullivan, and four children. "I am in awe of the people that he touched just by his positive attitude and smile," Sullivan said in the same USA Today piece. "He was my rock and I was his."