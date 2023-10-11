Deadliest Catch: How Many Seasons Feature 'Wild' Bill Wichrowski?

Of the captains regularly featured on Discovery's "Deadliest Catch," a few stand out as larger-than-life characters thanks to their incredible longevity. Sig Hansen has been around since the inception of "Deadliest Catch" in 2005, and Johnathan Hillstrand and Keith Colburn have also been around since the series' early days. "Wild" Bill Wichrowski is the sort of captain who is so embedded in the "Deadliest Catch" DNA that it feels like he has been there forever. In reality, Wichrowski joined the docuseries for Season 6 in 2010, and he's been a staple of "Deadliest Catch" ever since.

In his 14 seasons on "Deadliest Catch," Wichrowski has captained several ships. From his "Deadliest Catch" debut in Season 6 until Season 9, Wichrowski captained the F/V Kodiak. After that, he became the captain of the F/V Cape Caution. In Season 13, Wichrowski began his tenure on the F/V Summer Bay. During Season 19, he gained a co-captain in Linda Greenlaw, an East Coast swordfishing legend who joined the series as a crabbing novice.

Those aren't the only vessels Wichrowski has captained during his decades-long career. Wichrowski has also helmed the F/V Zone Five, the F/V Arctic Eagle, and the F/V Sandra Five. Indeed, Wichrowski's experience behind the wheel was so extensive that he had partially retired before joining "Deadliest Catch."