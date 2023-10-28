What Movies Has Guillermo Del Toro Actually Acted In?
While Guillermo del Toro made his directorial debut with 1993's devilish "Cronos," and quickly became a filmmaker to watch. Within years, Hollywood came calling, and del Toro found himself helming blockbuster projects like "Blade II" and "Hellboy." From cult hits such as "Pan's Labyrinth" to action epics like "Pacific Rim," del Toro has cemented himself as one of the most interesting contemporary filmmakers around. And by the time 2017 rolled around, his stock in Hollywood exploded thanks to "The Shape of Water," his fantasy-romance picture, which nabbed him both a Best Director and Best Picture trophy at the Oscars.
Now, del Toro is a cinematic brand, with his name plastered over a handful of projects, like Netflix's "Cabinet of Curiosities" or 2019's "Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark." But he's also a prolific actor, sort of. The Mexican multi-hyphenate creative boasts a number of small film roles, having appeared in some of his own projects. Audiences saw him in his debut feature, "Cronos," as a man walking the dog in front of Jesús Gris' (Federico Luppi) home in the film's opening moments. Like most of his cameos, del Toro's brief (but totally welcome) appearance was uncredited. But other than a cameo as a bullfighter in the Willem Dafoe-starring "Bullfighter," del Toro's on-screen shenanigans remained low-key until 2004's "Hellboy."
In the Ron Perlman-starring superhero flick, del Toro has an uncredited appearance as a man dressed as a dragon in a crowd. He shared the cameo alongside the creator of Hellboy, Mike Mignola.
Guillermo del Toro is a talented voice actor
While he does boast live-action appearances in shows like "Barry" and "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," the majority of Guillermo del Toro's most prominent (and consistent) cinematic appearances are his roles as a voiceover artist for creatures and other ghoulish beings. For his "Hellboy" sequel, "The Golden Army," the director provided the voice for several supernatural creatures. He later took on a similar role for 2010's "Don't Be Afraid of the Dark," a film he both co-produced and co-wrote.
But del Toro has done more than just thrill audiences with his grumbles and growls, as he can also briefly be heard in the 2008 James Bond flick "Quantum of Solace." During a party sequence where Bond (Daniel Craig) makes several acquaintances, del Toro can be heard (not seen) as one of the party guests. A more substantial appearance was in 2011's "Puss in Boots," where the director voiced Commandante, the leader of the town of San Ricardo. It was a cameo that made sense considering del Toro consulted on the film's visual language and story beats.
In 2014, audiences heard the cinematic trailblazer in "The Book of Life," an animated film based on the Mexican holiday Day of the Dead. In the flick, del Toro has a small role as Land of the Remembered Captain's Wife. Once again, this was a cameo role for a film del Toro produced. Since then, del Toro has boasted a cameo appearance in "The Simpsons" as well as a substantial appearance in Hideo Kojima's "Death Stranding" video game, which is on track to receive a cinematic adaptation.