What Movies Has Guillermo Del Toro Actually Acted In?

While Guillermo del Toro made his directorial debut with 1993's devilish "Cronos," and quickly became a filmmaker to watch. Within years, Hollywood came calling, and del Toro found himself helming blockbuster projects like "Blade II" and "Hellboy." From cult hits such as "Pan's Labyrinth" to action epics like "Pacific Rim," del Toro has cemented himself as one of the most interesting contemporary filmmakers around. And by the time 2017 rolled around, his stock in Hollywood exploded thanks to "The Shape of Water," his fantasy-romance picture, which nabbed him both a Best Director and Best Picture trophy at the Oscars.

Now, del Toro is a cinematic brand, with his name plastered over a handful of projects, like Netflix's "Cabinet of Curiosities" or 2019's "Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark." But he's also a prolific actor, sort of. The Mexican multi-hyphenate creative boasts a number of small film roles, having appeared in some of his own projects. Audiences saw him in his debut feature, "Cronos," as a man walking the dog in front of Jesús Gris' (Federico Luppi) home in the film's opening moments. Like most of his cameos, del Toro's brief (but totally welcome) appearance was uncredited. But other than a cameo as a bullfighter in the Willem Dafoe-starring "Bullfighter," del Toro's on-screen shenanigans remained low-key until 2004's "Hellboy."

In the Ron Perlman-starring superhero flick, del Toro has an uncredited appearance as a man dressed as a dragon in a crowd. He shared the cameo alongside the creator of Hellboy, Mike Mignola.