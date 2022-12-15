Death Stranding Is Finally Getting A Movie Adaptation

Deadline says that Kojima Productions has teamed up with Hammerstone Studios to develop and produce a live-action adaptation of "Death Stranding." Hammerstone Studios' Alex Lebovici recently helped bring the creepy "Barbarian" to the big screen. The outlet says that Lebovici's company will fully finance the picture, with Hideo Kojima in tow to produce.

"I couldn't be more excited about this new partnership with Hammerstone Studios," the "Metal Gear" creator said following the announcement. "This is a pivotal moment for the franchise and I'm really looking forward to collaborating with them in bringing 'DEATH STRANDING' to the big screen."

The outlet reveals that the film will introduce new elements and characters from the franchise, though no further details have been given. The PlayStation game follows Sam Porter Bridges (Reedus), a courrier who transports key packages to various settlements in a post-apocalyptic United States. Oh, there's also rain that drastically ages those caught in it and a portal between the living and the dead. Typical Kojima stuff.

Lebovici is adamant that the game won't compromise Kojima's vision. "Unlike other big budget tentpole video game adaptations, this will be something far more intimate and grounded," Lebovici said in a statement. "Our goal is to redefine what a video game adaptation could be when you have creative and artistic freedom. This film will be an authentic 'Hideo Kojima' production."

No director or writer is currently attached to the project, though it wouldn't be surprising if Kojima decided to crack away at the script, receiving his first screenwriting credit. For now, the creative is hard at work on developing sequel to "Death Stranding," which was recently revealed at The Game Awards.