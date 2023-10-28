Yellowstone: How Rip Actor Cole Hauser Feels About The Show's Passionate Fanbase
As the popularity of "Yellowstone" continues to flourish, one of the show's biggest breakouts has been Cole Hauser. Though the performer has been acting for over 30 years, with major credits like "Dazed and Confused" and "Pitch Black" to his name, it's his iconic performance as the gruff ranch hand and enforcer on the Paramount Network series that has made him a household name. How does the actor himself feel about his Rip Wheeler fame, though?
Well, from the sound of things in a recent Esquire interview, Hauser loves the enthusiastic response that "Yellowstone" fans have to his character and the show. "The fanbase truly loves not just my character but everyone," the actor said. "It's pretty special to know that people care that much. That's certainly what you do it for."
Despite how strongly fans have greeted each new season of "Yellowstone," Hauser admitted that he thought they might drop some viewers between Season 4 and Season 5 of the series. "I was worried that we might lose our audience before Season 5, but it was quite the opposite," he said.
Cole Hauser loves the reaction he gets from fans of the series
While the show has remained successful in Season 5, it's easy to see why Cole Hauser was worried that "Yellowstone" might lose some viewers with its latest batch of episodes. After all, the show's focus moved largely away from the Dutton ranch and into the world of politics after John Dutton (Kevin Costner) became the governor of Montana. Still, the popularity of "Yellowstone" hasn't waned, as the series has continued to post strong ratings.
Aside from the popularity of the series, "Yellowstone" has also managed to provide Hauser with some unique experiences outside of the acting world. Not only do people still love Rip Wheeler and the other "Yellowstone" cast members, but Hauser was also able to use his newfound fame to launch his own brand of coffee after appearing in the show. "Now, going on this press tour, it really means a lot that they love this coffee, too," he told Esquire of his new brew. "It's an honor."
While Season 5, Part 2 of "Yellowstone" has been heavily delayed by behind-the-scenes drama and the SAG-AFTRA strike, the series will inevitably return, and Rip will no doubt have a big part to play in how things ultimately wrap up. This is likely to be especially the case for Beth's (Kelly Reilly) plotline. Whether the two acerbic lovers can carve out a happy ending remains to be seen, but it sounds like Hauser is just fine to sip some warm coffee and wait it all out.