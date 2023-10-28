Yellowstone: How Rip Actor Cole Hauser Feels About The Show's Passionate Fanbase

As the popularity of "Yellowstone" continues to flourish, one of the show's biggest breakouts has been Cole Hauser. Though the performer has been acting for over 30 years, with major credits like "Dazed and Confused" and "Pitch Black" to his name, it's his iconic performance as the gruff ranch hand and enforcer on the Paramount Network series that has made him a household name. How does the actor himself feel about his Rip Wheeler fame, though?

Well, from the sound of things in a recent Esquire interview, Hauser loves the enthusiastic response that "Yellowstone" fans have to his character and the show. "The fanbase truly loves not just my character but everyone," the actor said. "It's pretty special to know that people care that much. That's certainly what you do it for."

Despite how strongly fans have greeted each new season of "Yellowstone," Hauser admitted that he thought they might drop some viewers between Season 4 and Season 5 of the series. "I was worried that we might lose our audience before Season 5, but it was quite the opposite," he said.