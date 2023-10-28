Is The Living Tombstone In The Five Nights At Freddy's Movie?

Over the last decade, "Five Nights At Freddy's" has turned from an indie horror game focused on tension and jump scares into a massive franchise that sells all kinds of branded merchandise. Now, Freddy Fazbear and friends are set to make their big-screen debut with the new horror thriller from Blumhouse.

While the promotional material for the "Five Nights At Freddy's" film has already revealed that several fan-favorite characters will be appearing in the adaptation, hardcore fans might be wondering if a real-world band connected to the series might also be showing up in the film.

The Living Tombstone has been making songs for the "Five Nights At Freddy's" games for nine years and is closely associated with the franchise as a result. Now, as the band has been teasing on their X (formerly known as Twitter) account, they're planning to release a Goth remix of their song "FNAF" from the first game on Friday, October 27.

Unsurprisingly, given that this is the release date for the "Five Nights At Freddy's" film, the song is also featured in the adaptation. Viewers who stay after the movie can hear the remix of the viral YouTube hit over the end credits, and given the franchise's rabid fanbase, many likely will stay in their seats to hear the new version.