Is The Living Tombstone In The Five Nights At Freddy's Movie?
Over the last decade, "Five Nights At Freddy's" has turned from an indie horror game focused on tension and jump scares into a massive franchise that sells all kinds of branded merchandise. Now, Freddy Fazbear and friends are set to make their big-screen debut with the new horror thriller from Blumhouse.
While the promotional material for the "Five Nights At Freddy's" film has already revealed that several fan-favorite characters will be appearing in the adaptation, hardcore fans might be wondering if a real-world band connected to the series might also be showing up in the film.
The Living Tombstone has been making songs for the "Five Nights At Freddy's" games for nine years and is closely associated with the franchise as a result. Now, as the band has been teasing on their X (formerly known as Twitter) account, they're planning to release a Goth remix of their song "FNAF" from the first game on Friday, October 27.
Unsurprisingly, given that this is the release date for the "Five Nights At Freddy's" film, the song is also featured in the adaptation. Viewers who stay after the movie can hear the remix of the viral YouTube hit over the end credits, and given the franchise's rabid fanbase, many likely will stay in their seats to hear the new version.
The band is back for more gaming-related music
The original version of The Living Tombstone song has already garnered over 312 million views on YouTube, meaning it should be fairly well known to fans of the "Five Nights At Freddy's" franchise. Meanwhile, their latest song related to the series, a remix they posted two weeks ago, has already had 3 million views, and their Spotify page shows over 6 million active listeners per month.
The Living Tombstone was founded in 2011 and has also written songs inspired by the popular multiplayer shooter game "Overwatch" and another powerhouse franchise in terms of popularity, "My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic." The video they posted to promote the new remix of "FNAF" features the band putting on make-up that makes them resemble characters from the game.
Considering how massive the fanbase for "Five Nights At Freddy's" is, it's likely that the movie will be a financial success, even if critics have largely disregarded the film. If that is the case, fans can probably expect The Living Tombstone to return with remixes for the other planned movies of the trilogy, something that will no doubt please viewers.