Why Vanessa From The Five Nights At Freddy's Movie Looks So Familiar

Based on the popular video game series of the same name, "Five Nights at Freddy's" presents an interesting and terrifying thought: what if the animatronic mascots you see at a themed restaurant came alive at night? To make that even worse, what if they were all murderers?

Josh Hutcherson's main character, Mike Schmidt, is the security guard who finds himself in the line of fire overnight at the fictional children's restaurant Freddy Fazbear's Pizza. When he needs help, he turns to Vanessa, a police officer played by Elizabeth Lail. So who exactly is Lail, and where have you seen her before?

The 31-year-old actress has shown up in a ton of buzzy projects, from popular network dramas to runaway Netflix hits to short-lived reboots. Whether you haven't caught "Five Nights at Freddy's" yet or you just watched it and can't quite place Vanessa, here's where you've seen Elizabeth Lail before.