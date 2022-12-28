Elizabeth Lail Loved Filming The Cage Scenes In You

When Penn Badgley isn't busy working on the next season of "You," he's cohosting a podcast called "Podcrushed" alongside Nava Kavelin and Sophie Ansari. Each episode features real-life tales of adolescent awkwardness and heartbreak, with numerous installments featuring a celebrity guest star. The latest episode, titled "I'll Skirt Off Then," featured Badgley's former co-star Elizabeth Lail. When one of the hosts asked Lail to pinpoint her favorite on-set moment with Badgley, the actor went into detail about why she enjoyed filming the vault scenes despite their dark nature.

"I want to say for the week I was in the cage, even though that seems like a weird thing to enjoy. It's intense and you can kind of just live in that intensity," the actor explained around the 46:44 mark of the episode. "I would just stay in the cage and I would just lay down and people would work around me...there's something about the cage that feels theater-esque because it's dark around it, but then the lights are on in the cage."

Lail later added that the cage scenes demonstrate how the series can incorporate romantic elements while ultimately being a psychological thriller. That intensity definitely added to Lail's performance, and Beck's imprisonment sets the stage for subsequent seasons. While Beck didn't make an appearance in Season 3, it will be interesting to see if she's still lurking in Joe's mind when new episodes arrive on Netflix.