Why Pedro Pascal Was Never The Same After Game Of Thrones

All things considered, Pedro Pascal got a pretty good deal when it came to his experience on "Game of Thrones." He was admittedly a huge fan of the show before landing the role, and he remained one after leaving. It might be setting the bar low to say that's the best you can ask for on a massive production, but according to Pascal himself, he really did have a great time.

For starters, all of Oberyn's scenes were filmed on location in Croatia during the production of the show's fourth season. Pascal found this area of the country beautiful and said in his Reddit AMA that the city of Dubrovnik, Croatia has since become one of his favorite places in the world, claiming that he "could live there year-round happily."

"I might have been the luckiest human to have passed through that show," the actor said in a 2022 interview with GQ. "It was this great role, at the height of the show's popularity, a perfectly written season, a perfectly written role — go in, shoot for ten weeks, leave. Nobody got a chance to be sick of me." Though many storylines on "Game of Thrones" take place in inhospitable climates, Pascal got a pretty cushy assignment. "There were people in the snow, and doing night shoots, but for me, it was sun and chairs, you know?" he told GQ. "And then one big fight scene."