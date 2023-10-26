SAG-AFTRA Strike: Studios Might Just Have Doomed Your Favorite Fall TV Series

It's been over three months since SAG-AFTRA began their strike for better compensation in the age of streaming and other amenities, but there still appears to be no end in sight. While the WGA has settled with the AMPTP and is back to work (meaning movies and television can at least begin writing), until the major studios sign a new deal with actors, projects cannot begin filming.

While this has already been cause for plenty of concern on both sides of the strike, it looks like things are about to get even more dire. According to an industry insider (via The Wrap), studios will take one last crack at negotiating a new deal with striking actors over the next week. If no agreement can be made, the AMPTP won't resume negotiations until next year — meaning the fall season of entertainment would essentially be dead.

The report further states that if no deal is made between SAG-AFTRA and the studios, no new television shows or movies will be able to enter production until at least 2024. With shooting already stalled on dozens of projects, this news does not bode well for pop culture enthusiasts and could lead to an extensive dry spell of new content.