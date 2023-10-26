SAG-AFTRA Strike: Studios Might Just Have Doomed Your Favorite Fall TV Series
It's been over three months since SAG-AFTRA began their strike for better compensation in the age of streaming and other amenities, but there still appears to be no end in sight. While the WGA has settled with the AMPTP and is back to work (meaning movies and television can at least begin writing), until the major studios sign a new deal with actors, projects cannot begin filming.
While this has already been cause for plenty of concern on both sides of the strike, it looks like things are about to get even more dire. According to an industry insider (via The Wrap), studios will take one last crack at negotiating a new deal with striking actors over the next week. If no agreement can be made, the AMPTP won't resume negotiations until next year — meaning the fall season of entertainment would essentially be dead.
The report further states that if no deal is made between SAG-AFTRA and the studios, no new television shows or movies will be able to enter production until at least 2024. With shooting already stalled on dozens of projects, this news does not bode well for pop culture enthusiasts and could lead to an extensive dry spell of new content.
This could be the death knell for most new shows and movies
Studios walked away from negotiations two weeks ago over a deal that would have seen SAG-AFTRA members receive $1 in compensation for each subscriber to streaming services, as well as other terms that have been negotiated between the AMPTP and striking actors.
Meanwhile, the AMPTP proposed that instead of this revenue-sharing model, which they called "a levy on streaming services," a viewership bonus based on the performance of popular streaming content would be more feasible. However, SAG-AFTRA is standing firm on its offer, citing that it would cost a mere 57 cents per subscriber to implement this plan.
Some insiders are more hopeful that a deal can still be reached. "We are having continued negotiations today, and we're 100% focused on making a fair deal at the table," chief SAG-AFTRA negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland told Deadline. "That's where it's going. That's what it's all about. I am cautiously optimistic that can happen."
All in all, things are not looking good for streaming subscribers or theatergoers if a deal can't be made within the next week. Furthermore, for fans of popular shows like "Stranger Things" and "Yellowstone," which are ratcheting toward their respective series finales, this could mean an indefinite wait on these and various other series and movies.