Join Us For A Bite: This FNAF Earworm Sank In Its Teeth In 2016 And Won't Let Go

It's one thing for a video game to become a hit. It's another thing entirely for a franchise to take on a life of its own within its fanbase to the point where people make memes, fan art, and even original songs to celebrate the story.

That's been the case for "Five Nights at Freddy's" pretty much from the moment it hit the scene in 2014. Sequels and spin-offs soon followed, so gamers were never short on terrifying excursions into Freddy Fazbear's lair. Online forums and subreddits have also populated with people showing their appreciation of the franchise, but one of the biggest hits from the fanbase is the catchy song "Join Us for a Bite" from 2016.

The track comes courtesy of JT Music with vocals from Andrea Storm Kaden. It's sung from the perspective of the animatronics. While the instrumental sounds sweet and bubbly, the lyrics hide sinister machinations like "You know our show is so far from over / And Freddy told us you're an organ donor." It's a perfect encapsulation of the games because, on the surface, the animatronics seem cute and friendly. However, after midnight, they turn into something horrifying. Despite coming out in 2016, the song has had true staying power, and with the impending release of the "Five Nights at Freddy's" movie on October 27, it's likely only going to grow more prominent.